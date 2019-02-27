Charles J. Charlie/Chuck' Jamison October 19, 1944 - February 14, 2019 Pike Road, AL Charles J. Jamison, Sr., longtime resident of Encinitas, California, died peacefully Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the loving husband of Mary (Ansel) Jamison. Born in Abington, PA, he was the son of the late Lawrence W. Jamison, Sr. and Margaret E. (Tague) Jamison."Charlie" graduated from LaSalle University and received his Juris Doctorate from University of San Diego. He practiced law in San Diego for the entirety of his career, and was a trusted advisor, counselor, and friend to many. An avid reader and true wordsmith, Charlie spent Sunday mornings completing the New York Times crossword puzzle. A welcoming and generous spirit, his home was always open to friends and family. He loved to travel by air, boat, or simply the open road and took his family on many great adventures.In addition to his wife, he leaves his loving children; Charles J. Jamison, Jr. (Vickie) of Encinitas, CA, Patrick L. Jamison (Christie) of Snowdoun, AL, and Mary Jeannine (Gregg Brenner) of Encinitas, CA. He was the proud grandfather of Charlie III and Jackson Jamison; Bo, Frankie, Jesse, Eliza and Ruby Jamison and Aaron, Murphy and Goldie Brenner.He was the dear brother of Jack Jamison (Kathy) of Sea Isle, NJ; Frank Jamison (Andrea) of Warwick, PA; Mary Katherine (Jim Sullivan) of Huntingdon Valley, PA; James Jamison of Orland, PA; Patricia McNamara of Abington, PA; Michael Jamison (Rosemary) of Glenside, PA and was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Lawrence, William and Jerome. He loved his many inlaws and extended family members and was affectionately called "Uncle Big Chuck" by his nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Luke the Evangelist Catholic Church in Glenside, PA at 1pm. Visitation will be at 12pm. In lieu of flowers, gifts in his memory can be sent to A-Team Ministries, an organization devoted to helping pediatric cancer patients and their families, at https://ateamministries.org Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary