Charles Jackson Eugene, Oregon Charles "Charlie" Thomas Jackson, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, in Eugene, Oregon. He was 43.Charlie was born to Michael and Debra (Liberto) Jackson on December 14, 1976, in San Diego, CA. Charlie attended Foster Elementary School, Lewis Middle School and Patrick Henry High School (PHHS). He enjoyed baseball with a passion and spent his Little League days playing at Allied Gardens Little League. He also played Pop Warner Football in the Patriot Football League and soccer with the Crusaders Soccer League. He was also a member of the PHHS JV and Varsity football teams as well as the track and field team, where he discovered a unique talent in pole vaulting. While also in high school, Charlie discovered his passion for lacrosse, where he was a key member of the 1992 CIF Champion Lacrosse team at PHHS. Charlie attended Chico State where he graduated with a BA in Sociology. During his four-year tenure at Chico State, Charlie was a member of the Men's Lacrosse Team where he excelled in the sport. Upon graduation, Charlie remained in the Chico area coaching high school lacrosse in Walnut Creek for Alcalanes Union High while also working for Southern Wine & Spirits where he became the leading sales representative in the nation for the company. He also coached and played for the USA West team, a post college team that competed in China, Japan and Australia.After several years, Charlie eventually accepted a position in 2010 as the Head Coach at Chico State, thus where his Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association (MCLA) career began. While serving as the head coach at Chico State, Charlie not only coached the sport he loved, but he also served as a mentor and role model to all Chico State players. In 2013, Charlie moved back to San Diego after accepting a management position with Southern Wine & Spirits at which time he led several sales teams to record company numbers. Also, during this time he accepted the head coach position at San Diego State University where he led a resurgence of the Aztecs' Lacrosse Program and guided the team to four-straight winning seasons, including the 2015 campaign that saw the Aztecs qualify for Nationals for the first time in the program's history. After a two-year hiatus, Charlie returned to the MCLA in 2019 as the head coach for the University of Oregon Men's Lacrosse Team where he led the Ducks to the 2019 PNCLL Championship, while posting an 8-5 record that season. Overall, Charlie coached for nine years carrying a record of 78-46, while achieving the highest national rankings at both Chico State and San Diego State. Charlie's last game was a Ducks victory over PNCLL rival Washington State on Feb. 7th, 2020. Charlie also taught and helped at many lacrosse clinics all over the country to introduce young players to the sport. Charlie was a wonderful man who played a positive role in the lives of hundreds of young athletes. Throughout his career, Charlie not only coached the sport he loved, but he also served as a mentor and role model to all players. His influence and constant support changed the lives of many players and students, which was Charlie's style he wanted everyone to find the best within themselves. Charlie had many interests in life outside of lacrosse, which included being a loyal Philip Rivers fan and proud supporter of the San Diego Chargers even after their tumultuous move to Los Angeles. He proudly sported Charger jerseys every game day and at one point, built stadium seating in his living room and had several gameday traditions. Charlie was also a long-time participant in many Over-the-Line tournaments. He enjoyed trips to the beach and Padres games. Charlie relished and savored spending time with his immediate and large extended family as well as with a multitude of friends. Charlie also enjoyed the outdoors, especially while exploring trails with his loyal four-legged companions over the years: Dexter, Huey, Hank, Stanley, and Walter. In addition to his partner Megan Myrmo and her children Paulina and Taylor, Charlie is survived by his parents, Michael Jackson and Debra Shilberg, brother, Todd Jackson, step-sister, Emily Shilberg, stepfather, Nathan Shilberg, grandfather, Thomas Liberto, several aunts and uncles as well as many cousins and close friends who all loved him very much.Viewing/visitation will be from 6:00-10:00 p.m. on Friday, March 13th at Greenwood Memorial Park in San Diego. The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 14th at First United Methodist Church San Diego in Mission Valley. There will be a reception immediately following the service. A private burial service for family members only will be at 2:30 p.m. at Greenwood Memorial Park.There will also be a Celebration of Life on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the University of Oregon, EMU, Crater Lakes Room.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Charlie Jackson Scholarship Fund for the Chico State Lacrosse Program: https://www.paypal.com/pools/c/8mNhJh0umD orthe Charlie Jackson's GoFundMe Account: https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-charlie-jackson.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Mar. 12, 2020