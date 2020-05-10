Charles John Barber August 27, 1929 - April 10, 2020 San Diego 90 Years Young!Chuck Barber was born on August 27th, 1929, in Stratford, Ontario, Canada. He was the eldest of three kids and had two younger sisters, Libby and Nancy. His Dad, Curtis, was a well-loved dentist and his Mom, Jean, a fun-loving homemaker. The family moved to Detroit, Michigan, when Chuck was just a boy, thus beginning a life-long love of automobiles. Chuck excelled in track and became an Eagle Scout in High school. He joined the Air force at nineteen and was assigned to Sioux City, South Dakota, and Colorado Springs, Colorado, where he served as a Flying Weather Observer on the Intercontinental B-36 Bomber. In 1956 he spread his wings further and pursued his love for photography by enrolling in Brooks Institute of Photography in Santa Barbara, where he met and married their top student of all time, our Mom, Karla Wolf of Bogota, Colombia. They were married in 1957 and moved to San Diego, where he worked for Convair and Stromberg Datgraphics managing their photo laboratories. Chuck became a talented technical writer and skilled photographer and was pursued by many of San Diego's top corporations such as Foodmaker, parent company of Jack in the Box, where he worked in Public Relations. Chuck's entrepreneurial spirit led him to open his own camera store in Lakeside, where he gave photo classes and later served as President of the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce. He loved writing photo articles for The Back Country Trader. He worked tirelessly with local Lakeside business owners and volunteers to establish the Lakeside Western Days in the late '70s, which is still going strong today. Chuck also enjoyed twenty-five years in the Coast Guard reserves, acting as their Public Information Officer, traveling to Kodiak, Alaska, and Washington, D.C. on assignment. Our fun-loving, ever helpful Dad was never too busy to spend lots of time adventuring with and encouraging his three kids; Chris (Sharon), Kim (Brandon), and Corey and four precious granddaughters, Kirsten (Sebastian), Melanie, Jennifer and Grace, along with his two awesome great-grandkids, Noel and Amilia. His numerous passions included hiking, traveling, beer can collecting, caricature art, reading, local car and airplane shows, wine tasting, wellness topics, writing for local newspapers, and wedding photography. Mr. Gregarious also loved being involved with our Mom in the San Diego Geranium Society for over 40 years, the American Legion, and the Strategic Air Command Eagles. We salute our Dad and his promotion into his Savior's arms on Good Friday, April 10th, 2020, celebrating 90 vibrant years in making this world a happier, more fun, and richer place to live! We love you DAD, God Bless you and we'll see you in heaven! Please email us at kruby@cox.net with your memories of our beloved Dad. A Celebration of Life is planned in the near future at Care Center Cremation & Burial (619) 677-2599. You are invited!



