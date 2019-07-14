Resources More Obituaries for Charles Kakos Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Charles Kakos

Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email Charles Kakos 1932 - 2019 San Diego Charles "Charley" Kakos passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on June 9, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, friend, and supporter to many people and organizations throughout the San Diego area and beyond. Charley's roots were in the steel towns of the Ohio River Valley. Born in Steubenville, Ohio, he lived and attended school in Weirton, West Virginia. The son of Greek immigrants, Charley grew up in a diverse community representing over fifty ethnic groups mostly from Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean.Graduating from West Virginia University with a degree in pharmacy, Charley completed his military service at the United States Naval Hospital Pharmacy in San Diego. Upon discharge, he made the decision to make his home in San Diego.After twelve years with the White Cross Pharmacies, Charley left to be a part of the pharmacy program at the Rees-Stealy Medical Group. He stayed there for twenty-nine years, advancing from staff pharmacist, to manager, to owner. After Sharp Health Care acquired Rees-Stealy, a period of rapid growth ensued, and by the time he retired in 1990, Sharp purchased a total of six prescription pharmacies and a pharmaceutical wholesaler from him.Charley's community involvement was far reaching and varied, including volunteer work with Planned Parenthood, serving as their lead pharmacist in San Diego and Riverside counties for over thirty years. He also developed training programs for pharmacy technicians and nurses in pharmaceutical dispensing, and consulted with both medical and community groups on the use of over the counter and prescription drugs. A strong advocate for education, Charley presented regularly to high school students regarding careers in pharmacy.Charley's involvement with professional organizations was also extensive, serving on the boards of Kiwanis, Hellenic Cultural Society, Friends of Classics at San Diego State University, and Order of AHEPA. Much of his work with these groups focused on developing scholarship programs for students. He was honored as Humanitarian of the Year by International Relief Teams and has also received recognition from the Mayor and City Council for his service as a member of Zero Based Management Review teams. In recent years, Charley and his wife Gina proudly supported the advancement of West Virginia University, contributing a classroom in the School of Pharmacy's new building. They also provided a lead gift for the playground at the New San Diego Children's Museum.To converse with Charley was to engage the world. He was a voracious reader with a remarkable memory. He read widely in the fields of Classical Greek art and archaeology, history, cuisine, and geography. He passionately enjoyed world travel, fishing, wine appreciation, and relaxing with friends and family; and his wise counsel was sought by many.He will be tenderly remembered by his wife, Gina; sons, James (and Malia) and Eric (and Rose); grandchildren, Charley, Will, and Rory; sister, Kathryn Chuvala; brother-in-law, John Castorini (and Karen); his goddaughter, Stephanie; and a number of nieces and nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at the UCSD Faculty Club on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 2:00pm. Receiving at 1:00pm. Reception to follow. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 14, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries