It is with tears that I read today of the passing of Charles Kakos.

He was a dear friend whom I spent so much time with for

so many years together at RSMG. I was a novice who Charley took in when I first joined the group. As I grew, we could talk and collaborate on any subject. When we first suggested having a yearly dinner dance for the employees, we were both told we were crazy. However, we persevered, and had several years of success putting it together. Charley was that rare person who really cared about people. He was the employees advocate, something so hard to find today. He was my friend, mentor, and will truly be missed. My condolences to Gina and his entire family. I am sorry I will miss his celebration of life, since I will be out of town. May You Rest In Peace. R.T. Benz, MD

