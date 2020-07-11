1/1
Charles Kakos
1932 - 2019
In memory of Charles Kakos.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Visitation
01:00 PM
UCSD Faculty Club
JUL
27
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
UCSD Faculty Club
8 entries
July 27, 2019
Charley was a prince of a man and a good friend. We miss him.
George and Karen Varvarousis/Knapp
July 26, 2019
Charlie was such a good and smart man. A good listener, and curious about so many things. It was a pleasure to share time and conversations with him. A great loss.
Conny Jamison
July 23, 2019
Charlie was a beautiful combination of kind, smart, and capable. I feel blessed that I knew him professionally and that he included me at various times in family life. Blessings on those he left behind.
Maggi Veltre
July 22, 2019
A wonderful person. My deep condolences to Gina and family,
Harriet Kounaves
July 22, 2019
A wonderful person. Sincerest condolences to Gina and family.
Harriet Kounaves
July 16, 2019
Charlie hired me to work in his pharmacy when I moved to San Diego. I have many fond memories.
Carleen Smith, Missoula, MT
Carleen Smith
July 14, 2019
It is with tears that I read today of the passing of Charles Kakos.
He was a dear friend whom I spent so much time with for
so many years together at RSMG. I was a novice who Charley took in when I first joined the group. As I grew, we could talk and collaborate on any subject. When we first suggested having a yearly dinner dance for the employees, we were both told we were crazy. However, we persevered, and had several years of success putting it together. Charley was that rare person who really cared about people. He was the employees advocate, something so hard to find today. He was my friend, mentor, and will truly be missed. My condolences to Gina and his entire family. I am sorry I will miss his celebration of life, since I will be out of town. May You Rest In Peace. R.T. Benz, MD
Ronald Benz
July 14, 2019
Remembering Charley from the "good old days" at Rees-Stealy. He was one of the best.
Christine Treadway
