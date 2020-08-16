Charles Lincoln Larrick
San Diego
Son of pioneer Solana Beach lumberman H.G. Larrick and Annabelle Dunning. Preceded in death by his beautiful wife of 62 years, Patricia Ann and their cherished son, Charles Reid Larrick. Survived by daughter Theresa Nichols, son John Larrick, their spouses Don Nichols and MaryLynne Larrick, grandchildren Thomas Nichols, Sara Harrington, Bret Larrick, Connor Larrick and great grandchildren Jack Smith and Paisley Harrington. September 14, 1926 - August 1, 2020
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 16, 2020.