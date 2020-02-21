|
Charlie passed away at his home on January 14, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Charlie is survived by his daughters: Susan, Jennifer & Katherine; grandchildren: Tobias, Nena, Jackson, Ayla, Piper and Rose; siblings: Bonnie and John.
Charles was preceded in death by his mother, Ruby; stepfather, Bill; and brother, Dallas.
Charles was born in Jefferson County, Missouri to James and Ruby Wilborn. Some of Charlie's fondest childhood memories were the times spent with his beloved Aunt Nel and Uncle Oscar. Charlie moved with his mother to San Diego when he was a young teenager where he attended Mission Bay High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force. During his years in the service Charlie served as an MP at Vandenberg AFB and in Guam.
After leaving the service, Charlie attended Mesa College where he met his future wife, Terrie. Charlie and Terrie went on to have three daughters and settled in Mira Mesa.
In 1972, Charlie began working at the Sony Corporation where he was one of the first people hired at the company's San Diego location. He proudly worked at Sony for the next 30 years.
Charlie was a passionate sports fan. He was a longtime season ticket holder for the Padres, the San Diego Chargers, and the SDSU Aztecs football and basketball teams. Charlie loved taking trips to cheer on his teams during road games. In his free time, Charlie was an avid cyclist and enjoyed going on long rides all over San Diego County.
Charlie was a loving and generous person who will be deeply missed by all that knew him.
Memorial services for Charles will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on February 28th with a reception to follow.
For more information about the services, please call/text his daughter Katie at 805-450-0814.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020