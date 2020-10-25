Charles Mayser 'Charlie' Brown
February 1, 1940 - October 8, 2020
San Diego
Charles Mayser "Charlie" Brown, 80, born February 1, 1940 in Lancaster, PA, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Pomerado Hospital in Poway, CA from complications of a stroke.He lived and worked in the San Diego area for 47 years. Charlie began his professional career in New York City working for Colgate-Palmolive. Business travel led him to the west coast where he fell in love with the San Diego area and relocated from New York in 1973. In his professional career, he focused on sales and marketing, financial services and angel investing. As a founding member and owner of the Brown Elders Company, he focused his time and efforts bringing sales and marketing expertise to companies in the Media, Marketing Services sector, primarily with Valassis Communications. Following Valassis, Charlie brought that same operational excellence to a number of companies in the financial services sector. As an angel investor, he fostered and mentored countless companies and entrepreneurs from a concept to a successful venture. He had a unique talent to turn almost any venture into a success. Through his mentoring and coaching of executives he encouraged them to find their highest potential both personally and professionally.Charlie graduated from The Hill School in Pottstown, PA. He earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Dartmouth College in Hanover, NH, and his Master Degree in Business from Amos Tuck School of Business Administration at Dartmouth. Throughout his life Charlie was a talented athlete. In his younger years he excelled in cross country running and team swimming. Later he became an All-America swimmer at Dartmouth. He started the game of golf at an early age setting a path to become a prolific golfer.Charlie was a generous philanthropist to many organizations, including Father Joe's Villages; The Salvation Army; Boys and Girls Club of San Diego; Helen Woodward Animal Care Center and Dartmouth College.He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Inge E Brown of San Diego; sister: Helen B Leaman of Malvern, PA; 14 nieces and nephews; 18 great nieces and nephews; 5 great great nieces; and Jake, his beloved dog. He is predeceased by his brothers, William Hensel Brown, Jr. and Albert Gilson Brown.For all who knew him, they knew Charlie's religion was his family. As such, a private memorial will be held virtually for family. In his honor, the family suggests contributions be made to Father Joe's Villages, c/o Development Department, 3350 E Street San Diego, CA 92102 or online at my.neighbor.org/
Rest in peace Charlie Brown, you were indeed a good kind man to everyone you ever met. You made the world a better place.