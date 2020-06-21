Charles Mazur April 21, 2020 San Diego Charles Mazur of San Diego, California, passed away on April 21, 2020. He was 63 years old.Charles, known to family and friends as Charlie, attended the University of San Diego High School, now known as Cathedral Catholic High School. While in high school, Charlie became an avid surfer and a member of the wrestling team.Charlie earned a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences Degree in History from San Diego State University, and later earned a teaching credential and taught briefly at Hoover High School.In 1981, Charlie joined the San Diego Lifeguards, retiring in 2007 as a Sergeant in both the San Diego Lifeguard Program and its Dive Rescue Team. Charlie was instrumental in developing the San Diego Junior Lifeguard Program, which grew from 25 junior lifeguard applicants in 1994 to over 500 just two years later. In retirement, Charlie took on the selfless task of caring for his parents in their La Mesa, California home.Charlie had a passion for cooking, and ran his own catering service for many years; his mini Reuben sandwiches became legendary. Among the events he catered was a visit by Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip to the San Diego Old Globe Theatre in 1983.Charlie was also an avid sports fan, enthusiastically supporting the San Diego Chargers and Padres. He enjoyed tailgating, and graciously hosted many friends, family, and out-of-town visitors over the years.Charlie enjoyed traveling. A lifelong skier, Charlie took many trip to Aspen/Snowmass, Colorado and to Northern California. He also made multiple trips to Ecuador and Italy, his sense of humor and amiable personality affecting everyone he met. He was a giving, respectful, and caring man who will be missed by all.Charlie was preceded in death by his father, John Henry, and his mother, Margherita (Maggie). He is survived by his brothers and sisters, and nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved rescue dog, Sid.The family wishes to honor the current Safe at Home orders; therefore, a memorial for Charlie will be postponed until the orders are lifted. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to the San Diego Junior Lifeguards Foundation, also known as Prevent Drowning Foundation of San Diego, at www.sdjgfoundation.org
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.