More Obituaries for Charles McCracken
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles McCracken

Charles McCracken Obituary
Charles McCracken SAN DIEGO Charles McCracken, age 98, died while in the health center at Casa de las Campanas on June 8, 2019. He leaves his beloved companion of 14 years, Carol Jones and three children, Billy, Marilyn, and Randy. He spent many happy years flying radio-controlled airplanes with his friends down in Lakeside, until his vision began to fade. Services to be announced later. Charlie will be greatly missed by all who knew him and mourned by Carol forever... June 6, 1921 - June 8, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
