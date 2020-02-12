Home

Charles Oakes November 20, 1939 - January 13, 2020 San Diego Charlie passed peacefully on January 13, 2020. He was a journeyman and business agent, spending 37 years as a UA apprentice instructor with the local 230. Charlie was predeceased by his wife of 44 years, Joanne, and his brother James. He is survived by his brother Richard (Patty). He is also survived by his daughters Allison (Richard), Aimee (Dan), and his son Aron (Jennifer). Charlie will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Nicholas, Nathaniel, Wesley, and Wynne. Services will be held February 15, 2020 at Greenwood Memorial Park at 11 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 12, 2020
