Charles Chuck' Ogie August 21, 1937 - July 15, 2019 University City Charles "Chuck" Ogie passed on July 15, 2019, at the age of 81. Chuck was born on August 21, 1937, in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, to John and Rose Ogie. He attended St. Mary Springs with his sister Mary, and brothers, David and Robert. Chuck served as a draftsman in the United States Air Force from 1955-1959. He married the love of his life, Yvette Rae Perkins, on May 28th, 1960. They settled in University City and raised three beautiful children: Michelle, Doug, and John. Chuck was a talented graphic artist with a career that spanned 30+ years. He ultimately became the Art Director for Teledyne Ryan, overseeing all graphics and reproduction efforts for the company. After retiring in 1994 he led an active life and crisscrossed the US with his 1932 Roadster. Chuck was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, and will be truly missed. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, John and Rose Ogie; brother, David Ogie; and beloved son, John Ogie. He is survived by his loving wife, Yvette Ogie; daughter, Michelle Johnston and son-in-law, Tom, of Encinitas, CA; his son, Doug Ogie and daughter-in-law, Janet, of Poway, CA; his seven grandchildren: Christopher, Gregory, Lauren, Zachary, Monica, William, and Hunter; his brother, Robert Ogie; and his sister, Mary Ogie Georg. Memorial services will be held Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:30 AM at Our Mother of Confidence Catholic Church, 3131 Governor Dr., San Diego, CA 92122. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the at or the Parkinson's Research Center at www.parkinson.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019