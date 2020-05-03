Charles Ray Jacobson 1927 - 2020 San Diego Charles Ray Jacobson, a San Diego native and long-time resident, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2020, at age 92 from complications due to Alzheimer's Disease. He enjoyed a long career as a child and adult psychiatrist, and actively pursued his passions for wine, classical music, and mid-century modern design. His favorite pastimes included talking politics, yelling at football refs via the TV, playing bridge, and hiking in California's mountains. Born to Eastern European Jewish immigrants, Charles developed an early interest in world events, politics, science, and architecture. He earned a BA from Stanford University, where he also conducted postgraduate research in cell physiology and photobiology. He went on to earn a medical degree from University of California, San Francisco, and board certification in child and adult psychiatry. In San Francisco, he met and fell in love with Vivienne Jacobson, a registered nurse at a hospital where he interned. They married in 1957 and had three daughters, Karen, Lisa, and Melanie. Charles was a large presence in his daughters' lives, taking them to symphony concerts, overseeing numerous science projects, and instilling in them life-long curiosity and a love of learning. In retirement, Charles pursued world travel with Vivienne and added to his extensive wine collection. The San Diego Symphony and Old Globe Theater continued to provide pleasure and cultural nourishment. He avidly followed the stock market and found spiritual grounding and new friendships after joining the Summit Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Santee, California. Devoted to his local community and neighborhood, Charles chaired the Lake Murray Park and Recreation Council, which oversaw the construction of a comfort station and raised funds for Lake Murray's annual July 4th music festival and fireworks. Charles is survived by his two nephews, Mike and Paul Roberts, his three daughters and sons-in-law, and five grandchildren. Donations in his name can be given to your local food bank, where they are most urgently needed.



