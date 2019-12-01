|
Charles Robert Chuck' Barranco December 9, 1929 - November 8, 2019 La Mesa Charles Chuck' Barranco, passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family.Chuck's parents arrived on a boat from Sicily; he was born and raised in Chicago. Riding horses was a passion, and he was a skilled tree surgeon. An expert horseman, Chuck excelled at jumping and polo and had been a proud member of the elite National Guard Reserve Black Horse Troops of Chicago.Chuck was not yet 30 when he moved his wife, Valery, and 4 kids (soon to be 5) to La Mesa, California. He turned his artistic and landscape talent into a thriving business. He co-founded one of the largest, most successful landscape design and construction companies in Southern California, Western Landscape Construction, and later C.R. Barranco and Associates Landscape Construction. He was a past chapter President of the California Landscape Contractors Association and well known and respected throughout San Diego for his work and innovative designs. Chuck was loving, kind, funny, a cannoli coinsure, a life-long Charger fan who was joy-filled and loved by many. He was preceded in death by daughter, Mary Ann and his beloved wife of 63 years, Valery, and his horse, Cinnamon. He is survived by his children, Linda Decker, Charles, Robert, and Janice Barranco; 3 grandchildren, Kristie Parker, Brian Barranco, and Alexandra Grams; and 4 great-grandchildren; brother, John Barranco (Suzie) and sister, Joanne Steenveld.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019