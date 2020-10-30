Charles Robert Ehret
October 21, 2020
San Diego
Charles Robert Ehret, age 66, found peace on October 21, 2020 in his home from a massive heart attack. Charles was preceded in death by his beloved parents, Charles and Emily Ehret, his sister, Lisa Ciallela and his eldest child, Charles Ehret Jr. He is survived by his wife, Susan Ehret; his son, Jeff Ehret; daughter, Brigitte Painter; five grandchildren, Charles Robert Ehret III, Carly Lovato, Luke Weingartner, Nicholas Painter and Vincent Painter; two great-granddaughters, Charlie Lovato and Lilah Lovato; his sister, Laurie Covino; his nieces, Dana Kahn and Taryn and Danielle Covino; nephews, Tony, Mick and Derrek Ciallela, and many friends. Charles was not only a hero to his family, but a hero to his Country, as he served in the United States Military as a Naval Masterchief, for 23 years. He was a man of many passions; Harley Davidson motorcycles, surfing and golfing, but there is nothing that he was more passionate about than his family. Those of you who were blessed to know Charlie, are aware of the unique way he was capable of loving others. Though Charles was a man of many immaculate achievements, he was humble enough to know that the single greatest thing he accomplished was the life he created with his beautiful wife, Susan.In Lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
.