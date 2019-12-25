Home

Charles Robert Warthen

Charles Robert Warthen Obituary
Charles Robert Warthen September 27, 1931 - July 28, 2019 Sacramento Charlie Warthen has passed away in Sacramento, CA, where he lived near his children and grandchildren. Charlie was a math and science teacher at El Camino High School in Oceanside from 1964 to 1995. Born in Newark, Ohio, he served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1954. Upon receiving his BA from Ohio State University in 1962, Charlie earned a Masters in Mathematics from Highlands University in New Mexico in 1964. He is survived by his two children and six grandchildren.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Dec. 25 to Dec. 26, 2019
