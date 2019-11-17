|
|
Charles Gus' Schuetz October 25, 2019 San Diego Gus was born to LaDocia and C. Ed Schuetz in San Diego, attended Helix High School and San Diego State. He spent 10 years traveling and living in Europe where he attended medical school at the VUB University of Brussels in Brussels, Belgium. After returning to the States, he attended Georgetown and for his head and neck residency program. He joined Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group in 1986 in the department of head and neck surgery. He became a board member in 1995 and served as Vice President of the medical group from 1996 until his retirement in 2017. He also served as Chief of Surgery, worked on the Sharp Healthcare Foundation Board, the Sharp Corp. Board, as well as other various committees. He loved and was dedicated to his work, patients and partners and felt honored to have spent his career practicing medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy. He formed lifelong friendships with not only his partners and co-workers, but his patients as well. He was proud that two of his children followed him in their career paths to become physicians. He loved life, travel, music and played the guitar, piano, ukulele and saxophone over the years. His greatest pride and joy in life was his family and his absence will leave a hole in all of our hearts. After a two-year battle with ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) he peacefully found his wings surrounded by the love of his family. Gus was the best husband, father, brother, son and friend we could have asked for. Gus is survived by his wife Angela, son Heston and daughters LaDocia and Julianna, and sister Judi. We will honor his memory by continuing to enjoy each other, by living life to the fullest, and by giving back to our community. A celebration of life will be held on November, 23rd. Please email Angela at [email protected] for details. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Sharp Healthcare Foundation for Sharp Rees-Stealy or The ALS Association San Diego Chapter "Team Gus."
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019