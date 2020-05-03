Charles Thomas Goldy' Goldsmith Jr. May 25, 1923 - March 31, 2020 Charles (Goldy), Major USAF, Ret. passed away March 31, 2020. He was a native of San Diego, graduated from SD High, class of 1941. Retired from the US Air Force after 24 years. Served in WWII, China Burma India area as a Flexible Radio Operator Gunner. He completed 198 combat missions. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, other air medals and awards. He followed in his father's footsteps and retired as a letter carrier from the US Postal Service in 1978. He also retired from Shadow Mountain Church, Maintenance Dept. Charles is survived by his children Richard MacKoul, Diana (Bob) Hill, Steven Goldsmith, Beverly Harris, nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. He is also survived by his companion Iva Highfill. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Goldsmith (2009), daughter Rebecca Rosenbaum (1999) and daughters in law Nancy Goldsmith and Valerie MacKoul (2019).Charles served God through church and community. He volunteered for years for Christian Community Theater. Member of the SD Fine Woodworkers Assoc. He made and donated thousands of wooden cars and toys to children all over the world.Charles was a long time member of Scott Memorial Baptist Church. In recent years attended Del Cerro Baptist.



