Charles Wayne Bailey San Diego Chief Petty Officer Charles Wayne Bailey, Retired; 91, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, in Oceanside, CA, surrounded by family. He was born October 24, 1928 in Colfax, WA. He was preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Janie Bailey; wife, Theresa; sisters, Margaret and Moselle, and brother, Daniel He is survived by his sister, Loraine; sons, Michael and Scott; daughter-in-law, Dianna, and grandsons, Chris, Tony and Jon. Charles "Bud" served 27 years in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman, as a Black Shoe Sailor. He served on the battlefields of Korea and Vietnam. He provided medical care as the corpsman for the "Chosen Few" at the battle for the Chosin Reservoir. He retired 1976 and started a new career with the Oceanside Unified School District. He retired with 20 years of service to the school district. He was active in his church and touched many lives.Fair Winds and Following Seas. We love you Dad. Viewing January 27th, 4-8pm, Gravesite Service January 31st at Noon at Eternal Hills- Oceanside. Celebration of Life February 1st, 3pm at Summit Church, San Marcos, CA. October 24, 1928 - December 28, 2019
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020