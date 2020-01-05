|
Charles William Bill' Bradshaw, Jr. May 18, 1931 - December 19, 2019 Mission Beach Charles William "Bill" Bradshaw, Jr., passed away peacefully at his home in Mission Beach on December 19, 2019; he was 88. Bill was born in Hollywood, CA on May 18, 1931, grew up in Manhattan Beach, CA, and attended Redondo Union High School. He was a lifelong surfer beginning in the early 1940's and was a founding member of the San Onofre Surfing Club. 1952 was a significant year in his life as he graduated from UCLA, married the love of his life, Peggy Sights, and began service in the US Air Force.After his military service, Bill earned an MBA from USC and began a 30 year career in Human Resource Management/Labor relations in the aerospace industry working for Hughes Aircraft Company, retiring in 1988 as Director of Human Resources. His retirement in Mission Beach has been an active one. He traveled extensively throughout the world with his wife Peggy, took up fishing and made regular trips to Baja hunting big game fish. He was actively involved in the Mission Beach community spearheading the widening of the Boardwalk and getting liquor off our local beaches. He served as Captain of the Northern Division of RSVP and as a member of their Board of Directors. Bill was an outspoken voice of the beach community, writing hundreds of letters, testifying at council meetings, volunteering for numerous candidates, helping with the initiation of a Neighborhood Watch Program and encouraging the establishment of a beach recycling program. Bill is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Peggy Bradshaw; son, Timothy, wife, Gayle (Jake) Bradshaw, and daughter, Carly Garzon-Vargas; daughter, Laura Page, husband, Robert Pokorny, and daughter, Claire Pokorny, and beloved in-laws, Robert and Judy Sights.A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at 2pm at the Mission Beach Women's Club, 840 Santa Clara Place.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020