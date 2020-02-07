|
Charles Chuck' Wion August 17, 1926 - January 31, 2020 SAN DIEGO Charles "Chuck" Wion passed away on January 31st in San Diego at the age of 93. Chuck was born in La Junta, CO in 1926, to parents Jake and Gladys Wion. The Wions moved to San Diego when Chuck was a teenager and he attended Kearny High School, where he was an outstanding athlete. It was there that Chuck met the love of his life, Billie Marquis. After high school, Chuck served as a Signalman in the Navy during WWII. Upon his return he proposed to Billie and they wed in Arizona in 1947, made their home in San Diego, and had four children, seven grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. In 1980, Chuck opened his restaurant The Souper Bowl and Party Planners Catering that he owned and operated for more than 30 years. Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Jake and Gladys; his siblings, Bill, Bob, Jim, Mary, and Gerry; his son, Gregg; and his wife of 68 years, Billie, who passed away in 2015, after her battle with Alzheimer's disease. Chuck is survived by his sons, Steve, Dave (Deanne), and Jeff (Rosemary); his grandchildren, Matt (Erica), Doug, Stephanie (Lucas), Lance, Caitlin, Jennifer, and Jeffrey; and his great-grandchildren, Kyle, Serenity, Henry, Jameson, and Dia. Chuck will be remembered by all as a man of integrity and kindness who was dedicated to his work and his family.In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's San Diego located at 6632 Convoy Ct San Diego, CA 92111.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 7, 2020