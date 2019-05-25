Charlotte Fern Nelson February 13, 1935 - May 21, 2019 Warrensburg, MO Charlotte Fern Nelson, 84, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, was welcomed into the kingdom of Heaven and reunited with the love of her life, Darold, on May 21st, 2019. She was surrounded by her loving family and her final days on earth were filled with stories, laughter, tears, and more fond memories than most people could ever hope to have. Her devotion to her family and friends has left behind a legacy of unconditional love that will last far beyond her lifetime.Charlotte was born February 13th, 1935 to Ella and Edward Clemens in Mason City, Iowa. She grew up the youngest of five siblings in a close-knit community. She loved to recall the story of falling in love with her husband, Darold Nelson, at "The Surf Ballroom" in Mason City and how he tapped her on the shoulder, asked her to dance, and the rest was history. They married after she graduated from high school, June 28th, 1953 and they started their family shortly after. The next decades were filled with love and laughter, family trips and practical jokes, sports games and parties with friends. Charlotte and Darold raised their children to appreciate hard work, the value of family, and the importance of laughter and celebration. These values still live on today in the family they created. Even after the death of Darold in 1984, Charlotte continued to build the life and legacy they began together. Charlotte was blessed with a large and loving family. Her five children and their spouses, her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren all loved her dearly and they were the absolute joys of her life. She talked about her children often and was immensely proud of their accomplishments; however, more than that, she was proud of the people they had become. She beamed knowing her children loved her, loved one another, and loved their families well. Her bright blue eyes and infectious laugh lit up every room. Charlotte never forgot a birthday or anniversary and knew how to make everyone in her life feel so special. She went to bed every night and prayed for each and every person in her family. She had faith in God and had peace knowing He was in control of her life. She will be dearly missed by all, but we find comfort in knowing she is in the presence of Jesus, with joy and life everlasting. Left to honor Charlotte are her five beloved children; Tom (Joan), Jerry (Joni), Kathy (Bill), Terry (Susan), and Mike (Karen); 15 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Darold Nelson, and siblings, Gertrude (William), Hugo "Bud" (Marjorie), Violet, and Ona (Vernon), and parents, Ella and Edward. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel. Burial will follow in Garber Memorial Estates, Laurie. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, there is a memorial established to benefit St. Jude's Hospital.Online condolences may be left at www.kidwellgarber.com.Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 25, 2019