Charlotte Gibbs Peterson
Charlotte Gibbs Peterson August 13, 1934 - July 28, 2020 Canyon Lake Charlotte Gibbs Peterson, 85, of Canyon Lake, California passed away peacefully on July 28, 2020. She was born in San Diego and graduated from Hoover High School in 1952. In 1955, Charlotte married Dexter "Pete" Peterson (deceased 1998) and graduated from Mankato State College in Minnesota. She taught home economics for several years before working as a bookkeeper for a business she built with Pete in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was a loving, playful, dedicated mother and grandmother, who truly enjoyed golf, traveled extensively and belonged to several social clubs in her community. Her golf bragging rights include a hole-in-one, twice. Charlotte is survived by her daughters: Suzanne (Andrew) Haff and Cynthia (Terry) Salaices, as well as her four adoring grandchildren: Amy & Haley Turman, Alex & Anthony Salaices, as well as her beloved Bichon Frise, Izzy Belle. She was preceded in death by her brother, John, and survived by her brother, Bob and sister, Marilyn. Grandma Darling's beautiful, radiant smile will be forever missed. In lieu of a funeral service, her ashes will be scattered at sea by immediate family per her wishes. Donations have yet to be set up in her name.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Aug. 2, 2020.
