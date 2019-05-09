Cheryl Diane Francisco February 12, 1953 - April 5, 2019 Rancho Bernardo Cheryl Diane Francisco, of Rancho Bernardo, died at home April 5, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Preceded in death by her parents, David and Doris Catching, and sisters, Shelley and Candy. Cheryl was an incredible mother to her three children. Born on February 12, 1953 in Casablanca, Morocco, Cheryl moved at age three when Catching, a Captain in the U.S. Air Force, was transferred to San Diego. This is where Cheryl spent the rest of her life. After Catching's death, Cheryl's mother married Dr. Norman Gale, who would introduce Cheryl to a favorite lifelong hobby, deep sea tuna fishing. A graduate of San Diego High School, Cheryl attended junior college. Her career included Radiology Technician, seamstress, and Managing Editor of the Mira Mesa Sorrento Times, until she finally found her true passion as Program Manager for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC), where she oversaw large multi-million-dollar technical programs until she was no longer able. She had a passionate love for cooking and would find any reason to throw a party. Family and friends remember Cheryl as the last of the "red hot mamas," with a wicked sense of humor who loved to laugh and lived life to the fullest. She was a generous, witty, warm, charming, caring, vivacious woman who always had a smile on her face. Cheryl is survived by her three children: Jason D. Francisco of Denver, CO, Kristen M. Francisco, of El Monte, CA, and Nicholas W. Francisco, of Fort Collins, CO; and one grand-dog, Maya, of Denver, CO. A Celebration of Life service is today at the Marina Village Conference Center. Services begin at 4:30 pm. Her ashes will be spread in Point Loma in a private family ceremony May 10. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 9, 2019