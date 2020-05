My name is Joe Lucero. I met Cheryl first back at San Diego high School in the year 1969. She had bright auburn hair and we used to call her "Red ". I was fortunate enough to meet her and her sister Shelley and they were both my favorite pair of sisters at our school. I later kept in contact with Cheryl when she worked at SAIC in Point Loma. We used to have coffee at the nearby Starbucks. We used to email each other from work and she was just a delight to communicate with. I will miss her dearly and I know that she will be with her parents and her sisters Shelley and Candy up above in heaven. God Speed Cheryl. :-)

Joe Lucero