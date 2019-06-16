Cheryl Lee Vincent August 13, 1949 - May 15, 2019 Solana Beach Cheryl Lee (Phillips) Vincent passed away calmly at her home May 15, 2019, with her husband at her side. Born in Rhinelander, WI, San Diego became her home when her parents, Ed and Shirly Phillips, moved to the San Diego area when she was six months of age. Cheryl is survived by her husband of 43 years, Neil "Tim" Vincent, Jr.; sister, Rita Phillips; son, T. Ryan Vincent; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Vincent, and three grandchildren.Graduating from San Diego Stare University with a teaching credential, Cheryl was a classroom educator for nearly 20 years before returning to college to obtain her master's degree in curriculum. With her master's degree, she became a staff developer followed by becoming a program manager in mathematics with the San Diego City School District. Departing that position, she performed research studies in the field of mathematics, the findings from which became published. Cheryl completed her educational career by participating in the development of mathematic text books to be used for classroom purposes. A lifelong reader, Cheryl took an interest in collecting first edition children's books. A collection that started slow but grew. And grew, not stopping in the hundreds of books but into the thousands. It reached the point that she started a small business that sold many of the books she had acquired,Cheryl's dedication to the educational community and her interest in children's books was dwarfed by her devotion and love of family and friends. An avid supporter of Tim's and Ryan's interests and activities, she would provide the needed encouragement to go forward whenever a challenge became present. She also provided the stability and sensibility to the family when the few, but real, conflicts arose. A truly kind person, Cheryl always looked to the good in a person and welcomed all guests with an open heart and a warm embrace. Cheryl, you will be dearly missed by all who knew you as you gave so much more to this world than you ever took from it. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary