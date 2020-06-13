Tim, my condolences to you and your family. Cheryl was a wonderful person.
Sue Scheib
June 27, 2019
Cheryl will be missed. Her open mind and open heart made her one of the finest people I've ever known. Sadly, Janis Austin.
June 24, 2019
Cheryl was one of the finest teachers I ever had the privilege of working with. She reached out to all students in a caring and compassionate way. For a limited time, I was the Reading Specialist at her school and it was a joy to work with her. She gave me a book and inscribed a lovely message. I would like to pass on that book to a family member. Please contact me at 619-286-5464. Bernadine King
June 16, 2019
Stephen Stafford
June 16, 2019
Tim, so sorry to read this today. Gael and I send our love, Steve
June 16, 2019
To my cousin, Love and will miss you.
Maureena Kaut
June 16, 2019
To My Dear Friend Cheryl, I miss you and will always remember our fun times togethertraveling, antiquing, meeting for breakfast or lunch, talking math, and laughing!
Cathy Bullock
