1/1
Chester Howard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Chester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Chester 'Chet' Howard

San Diego
Chester Howard, 'Chet', passed away in San Diego, CA, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Chet was born in 1924 in Haverhill, MA. He was a 28 year resident before making two moves to San Diego, CA, with his family in 1952 and again in 1958 to stay.Chet proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as a Helmsman aboard the Attack Troop Transport Ship USS Windsor APA-55. He was a career Chemical Analyst, including being employed for 29 years at General Dynamics Convair and retired in 1986.A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Road, Poway, CA 92064. 1924 - 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved