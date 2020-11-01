Chester 'Chet' Howard



San Diego

Chester Howard, 'Chet', passed away in San Diego, CA, on October 19, 2020, at the age of 96. Chet was born in 1924 in Haverhill, MA. He was a 28 year resident before making two moves to San Diego, CA, with his family in 1952 and again in 1958 to stay.Chet proudly served his country in the United States Navy during WWII as a Helmsman aboard the Attack Troop Transport Ship USS Windsor APA-55. He was a career Chemical Analyst, including being employed for 29 years at General Dynamics Convair and retired in 1986.A graveside service will be held 1:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020, at Dearborn Memorial Park, 14361 Tierra Bonita Road, Poway, CA 92064. 1924 - 2020



