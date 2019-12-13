|
|
Roy W. Creamer Battalion Chief (Ret) November 23, 1936 - November 23, 2019 Lakeside Roy, 82, completed his life's journey peacefully at home on Saturday, November 23, 2019. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Roy was a lifelong resident of El Cajon - Lakeside. For the majority of his adult life, he was with the El Cajon Fire Department from 1958 to 1991. On December 23, at 10:00 am, to honor his wishes, there will be an Interment at Alpine Cemetery, Alpine, CA. Memorials preferred, in lieu of flowers to The Heritage Foundation, , Ducks Unlimited. Come share Stories, Tacos and Tamales on January 19, 2020, at 2-5 pm, Lakeside , 12650 Lindo Lake, Lakeside, CA. Please RSVP before January 6, 2020, at (619) 938-3593.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 13, 2019