Chiz A. Imoto 1924 - 2019 San Diego Chiz Imoto passed away at age 95 on October 16, 2019 in San Diego with her children by her side. She has reunited in heaven with her beloved husband Tad almost 50 years after his passing. Chiz and Tad were married in Chicago and moved to San Diego in 1951. They settled in Lemon Grove and met a fun-loving bridge group that became their local "family" with friendships that endured a lifetime. In 1977, she moved to the University City area to be closer to the friends and activities she enjoyed. After a 30-year career with the Federal Government, working for Navy Personnel and Classification, Chiz enjoyed almost 35 years of retirement where she embraced life by traveling the world, volunteering for a variety of organizations, taking art, cooking, and exercise classes, playing bridge and poker, watching the San Diego Chargers, and having fun with her family. Chiz is survived by son Michael, wife Debbie, and children Tad, Mimi, and Sofia, as well as daughter Marti, husband Gregg, and son Chad. Services will be held at Pioneer Ocean View United Church of Christ, 2550 Fairfield Street, San Diego, CA 92110 on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Oct. 26 to Nov. 1, 2019