Chris R. Salazar

Chris R. Salazar Obituary
Chris R. Salazar August 10, 1971 - August 3, 2019 San Diego, CA Chris R. Salazar peacefully passed away on August 3, 2019 at Enloe Hospital in Chico, CA. He was born in Los Angeles August 10, 1971 and moved to Chula Vista, CA, when he was 9. He graduated from Chula Vista High School and was in retail management for most of his career. Chris loved music, movies and reading. He was a great athlete and loved the outdoors. He was very funny and had a hearty laugh that everyone enjoyed. Chris was very loyal and generous to his many friends throughout the years, and they cherished his friendship. Chris's family was the most important thing in his life. He was a very loving, involved father with his daughters and also a wonderful husband, brother, and son. He was preceded in death by his father Chris S. Salazar and his mother Suzanne Ruiz. He is survived by his wife Carlie, daughters Madison, Margo and Saleigh, brothers Aaron and Adam, and his stepmother Vienna Salazar. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and friends.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 15, 2019
