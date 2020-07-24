Christina Tzathas September 21, 1931 - July 14, 2020 San Diego Christina Tzathas passed away peacefully at her San Diego home on July 14, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born in Tripoli, Greece and immigrated to Montreal, Canada in 1959 with her husband and son. In July 1967, the family moved to San Diego, California. She was preceded in death by her husband George of 50 years. Christina is survived by her two children and daughter-in-laws, Spero (Barbara) and Sam (Vicki), her two grandchildren, George and Kathreen and her husband Alex Lynch and her two great-grandchildren Christiana & Barbara. Christina also leaves behind a sister in Los Angeles, a brother in Montreal, Canada and a sister and brother in Greece. All services held in her memory will be held in compliance with the Covid-19 mandated requirements. Trisagion will be limited to family members only. The funeral will be held at the St. Demetrios Chapel at El Camino Memorial Park on Saturday, July 25th at 11:00am with the graveside service at 12:00pm (noon). In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made in Christina's name to St. Spyridon in San Diego or St. Gregory of Nyssa in El Cajon. May her memory be eternal.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store