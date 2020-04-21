Home

Christine Louise Benesh-Edmunds

Christine Louise Benesh-Edmunds April 16, 1945 - March 25, 2020 Temecula Christine Passed into Eternal Life with her Shepard Jesus. She was the Daughter of the Late Dr. and Mrs. Benesh of Escondido. She graduated, Escondido High School in 1963. She loved her family and tried to set a good example of being a responsible person and healthy living for her Grandchildren. She had a love for Dogs and Horses. She was a Volunteer at Reins in Fallbrook. She loved the Beach and frequented Oceanside Harbor. She worked as a Masseuse. She will be dearly missed. She leaves behind a Son- Gene Frerichs of Corona, Granddaughters Sierra and Karissa Frerichs, Daughter and Son-in-Law-Kim and Art Torres, of Winchester, Grandchildren-Brett, Gabriela, and Sharon Torres, Sister and Brother-in-Law-Barbara and Lee Hieroynomous, Niece-Gerri Moss, Nephews-Rob Donaldson, and Dakota Evans.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020
