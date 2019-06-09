Christopher Coleman Sharp June 10, 1980 - May 22, 2019 San Diego Born June 10, 1980 Fontana, CA, left to be with the Lord, May 22, 2019, San Diego, CA.Christopher married Kasey Traut on May 22, 2012, and they were soon blessed with sons, Cole and Brodie.Christopher loved running around with his sons, mountain biking, boating, 4-wheeling and all other family activities.He attended elementary and middle schools in the San Bernardino area and Serrano High School in Phelan. He then transferred to Grossmont High School in El Cajon in his junior year, where he graduated and went on to attend Grossmont College in El Cajon.He worked for and managed Bicycle Discovery in Pacific Beach for 22 years.He is survived by his wife, Kasey; his sons, Cole and Brodie; his parents, Bethany Kiendra and Thomas Sharp; siblings, Jessica Sharp Rasoul, Jennifer Sharp, and Brendon Sharp, and numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends. Please keep Christopher in your thoughts and prayers. Services will be private.https://www.gofundme. com/f/TheSharpFamily Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary