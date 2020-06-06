As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts (Psalm 147:3), may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
June 9, 2019
The Sharp family would like to thank you all for your continued prayers during this difficult time. Christopher is loved by so many. A Celebration of Life is being held in his honor. Sunday June 23 El Monte Park 15805 El Monte Rd Lakeside, CA 92040 Feel free to stop by anytime after 11am. Please see GoFundMe page for more info. Love to all and thank you so much!!
Jennifer Sharp
