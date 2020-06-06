Christopher Coleman Sharp
1980 - 2019
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
In memory of Christopher Coleman Sharp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 15, 2019
As you remember your love one, as God heals your broken hearts (Psalm 147:3), may your cherished memories bring you peace, comfort, and strength to endure.
June 9, 2019
The Sharp family would like to thank you all for your continued prayers during this difficult time. Christopher is loved by so many. A Celebration of Life is being held in his honor.
Sunday June 23
El Monte Park
15805 El Monte Rd
Lakeside, CA 92040
Feel free to stop by anytime after 11am. Please see GoFundMe page for more info. Love to all and thank you so much!!
Jennifer Sharp
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved