Christopher George Gable September 13, 1950 - March 15, 2019 EAGLE Christopher George Gable, 69, died March 15, 2019, with his children by his side in Eagle, Idaho.A private celebration of life will be held on the beach in San Diego. Chris was born September 13, 1950, to Vivian and Joseph Gable.Christopher grew up in San Diego spending the summers working the boat docks on Mission Bay and the winters ice skating at the local rinks. He attended Cathedral Catholic high school and graduated from the University of California Santa Barbara. After graduation, he went to work for the Army Corps of Engineers, but his true passion was when we went to work at Scripps Institute of Oceanography in La Jolla, CA.Chris's true love in life was his wife, Christy of 45 years. They enjoyed travel, love of the ocean and the outdoors. Everyday was always an adventure, especially raising two kids through life's joys and challenges. After years of work, travel and kids they found their way to retiring in Silverthorne, CO where they enjoyed the mountain life and skiing.Christopher is survived by his children, Mark Ridenour and Summer Przybyla, along with his sisters, Josie, Tesa, Mary and Beth. Chris has four grandchildren, six nephews and two nieces. He was preceded in death by his wife, Christy K. Gable. May they both enjoy heaven together. We will see you both in every sunset. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on May 30, 2019