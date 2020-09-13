1/1
Christopher James Solomon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher James Solomon
February 9, 1957 - September 2, 2020
Vista
Christopher James Solomon, 64, passed away from a heart attack September 2, 2020, in Vista, California. He was born in New York City February 9, 1957, the first of three children of Theodore and Barbara Louise (Schroeder) Solomon. Christopher was born deaf and worked all his life to succeed in the hearing world. His parents moved the family to California in 1965, and to Santa Barbara in 1969. Chris enjoyed camping, fishing, and boating with his family. Bowling was another favorite activity; the Solomon family were all avid bowlers and enjoyed competing with each other. He was a member of several bowling leagues in Vista. Chris attended Dos Pueblos High School from 1971-75 and enjoyed running on the track team. He loved scouting and achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. A talented photographer, he attended Brooks Institute of Photography on a scholarship. He was also an avid reader. Chris was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, and served an LDS mission for the deaf. While attending Brigham Young University, he served as branch president for the deaf ward of Orem, Utah, as well as high counselor. He worked as a technical programmer for several companies.Chris lived in Vista, CA, for 20 years, where he was an active church member until his passing. Chris had two children, David and Rebecca, from his marriage to Terrilyn Biermann. His favorite times were summer visits from his children, spent largely at the beach.Chris is survived by his son David and daughter Rebecca Jordan (Aaron), his father Theodore, his two sisters, Laura Dilley (Robert), and Katherine Nelson (Paul), as well as four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his mother, Barbara.Interment to be in Goleta Cemetery. Due to the pandemic, there will be a family remembrance for Chris at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved