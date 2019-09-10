|
Christopher Martin Cecil August 21, 1952 - August 23, 2019 CHULA VISTA Christopher Martin Cecil, 67, left this earth to be with his Savior on August 23, 2019, after a brief battle with chondrosarcoma. The son of Earl D. Cecil and Betty (Weatherly) Cecil, Chris was born on August 21, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas. After graduating high school in Scottsdale, Arizona in 1970, Chris earned his Bachelor's Degree in English from the University of Oregon in Eugene in 1976. Chris also earned his Master's Degree in English from San Diego State University in 1992.Chris married Julia Cabral of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 31, 1993, in Big Bear, California. In addition to raising Andrea, Nicolas, and Alejandro Calderon, Chris and Julia welcomed Elisha Christopher and Noah Ephraim to their family. Chris and Julia homeschooled their five children from 1993 to 2015 and deeply enjoyed those grace-filled years of learning, discovering and discipling. The Cecil family found fulfillment in homeschooling, camping, going to the beach, and sharing their family adventures with neighbors and friends. During their marriage, Chris and Julia enjoyed serving and ministering to indigenous people in Mexico, refugees from Africa, and the homeless in San Diego.Chris was a talented freelance writer and educator with the Sweetwater Union High School District, Mesa College and Cuyamaca College. He also enjoyed other careers such as driving for Distribution Systems and property management. Chris' family will miss his friendship, his humor, his compassion for others, his intellect and wisdom, and his love for Jesus.Preceding Chris in death are his parents, Earl and Betty. Surviving are his wife, Julia, his children, Andrea (Robbie) Kursten of San Diego, Nicolas (Brandie) Calderon of San Jose, California, Alejandro (Jenny) Calderon of San Diego, Elisha Cecil and Noah Cecil, his brother, Tom (Amy) Cecil, nephews, Zachary and Max Cecil of Woodland Hills, California, his beloved aunt, Cecilia Rossi and cousins,Ceslie, John and Patrick Rossi.A Celebration of Life service will be held on September 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at C3 Church in Chula Vista, California with a potluck reception following.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019