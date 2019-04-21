Claire Boiko May 17, 1925 - April 12, 2019 Oceanside Claire Taylor Boiko passed away peacefully at Villa Florenza in Oceanside on April 12, 2019, at age 93. She spent her last year surrounded by loving caregivers Emma, Anne, Gaby, Nona and Nian and family visitors. In past years, she travelled between Peekskill, NY, with daughter Melinda Cosentino, New Paltz, NY with daughter Lizzy Boiko Burdick, Seattle with daughter Dr. Patricia Boiko and son Robert Boiko, and Carlsbad, California, with daughter Dr. Susan Boiko. Claire was born in Wellesley, Massachusetts, the daughter of Clarence Parker Taylor and Vivian Adams Taylor. Her husband, Bernard Boiko, the love of her life (d.1999), chaired the History Department of the Francis Parker Upper School. The couple met at a Manhattan actor's party where Bernard was surprised she knew as much about the Goths and Visigoths as he did. Claire and Bernard competed on game shows 28 times and won over $100,000, chronicled in the documentary Gameshow Dynamos, produced by daughter Patricia (www. gameshowdynamos.com). Claire penned over seventy children's plays and three books of plays which have been performed as near as Francis Parker Lower School and as far as Bangladesh. Claire's family is especially grateful to Tri-City and Palomar Hospitals and Kaiser Home Health for their devoted and considerate care. A Celebration of Life for Claire will take place later this year. Donations in her memory can be made to newpaltzamp.org or https://my.cheddarup.com/c/in-memory-of-claire-boiko. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary