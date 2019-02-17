San Diego Union-Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Camino Memorial - Encinitas
340 Melrose Ave
Encinitas, CA 92024
(760) 753-1143
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire Burtchaell Jones


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Claire Burtchaell Jones Obituary
Claire Burtchaell Jones September 11, 1920 - January 13, 2019 Solana Beach, CA Claire B. Jones, 98, longtime resident of Solana Beach, died Sunday, January 13, 2019, of pneumonia. She was born in Piedmont, California, and grew up in Ross, Marin County. She attended Tamalpais High School, Marin Jr. College and graduated from Stanford University. She married E. Clowes Jones in 1943. She was an accomplished watercolor painter and a member of Watercolor West. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence Burtchaell; brother, Samuel W. Burtchaell; husband, E. Clowes Jones; and son, Holland M. Jones. She is survived by her daughters Lela C. Jones (Rob Benson) of North Carolina and Shirley Evan Jones (Joel Johnson) of Wisconsin. Also surviving are her grandson, Erik E. Jones; great-granddaughter Zette Osaki; sister-in-law Chris Burtchaell and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by El Camino Memorial, Encinitas. No services are planned.Memorials preferred to the Solana Beach Public Library.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of El Camino Memorial - Encinitas
Download Now