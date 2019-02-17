|
Claire Burtchaell Jones September 11, 1920 - January 13, 2019 Solana Beach, CA Claire B. Jones, 98, longtime resident of Solana Beach, died Sunday, January 13, 2019, of pneumonia. She was born in Piedmont, California, and grew up in Ross, Marin County. She attended Tamalpais High School, Marin Jr. College and graduated from Stanford University. She married E. Clowes Jones in 1943. She was an accomplished watercolor painter and a member of Watercolor West. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Florence Burtchaell; brother, Samuel W. Burtchaell; husband, E. Clowes Jones; and son, Holland M. Jones. She is survived by her daughters Lela C. Jones (Rob Benson) of North Carolina and Shirley Evan Jones (Joel Johnson) of Wisconsin. Also surviving are her grandson, Erik E. Jones; great-granddaughter Zette Osaki; sister-in-law Chris Burtchaell and numerous nieces and nephews. Arrangements by El Camino Memorial, Encinitas. No services are planned.Memorials preferred to the Solana Beach Public Library.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019