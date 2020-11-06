Clara



Frances Chandler

April 24, 1930 - October 23, 2020

IMPERIAL BEACH

Clara F. Chandler died October 23, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Homer L. Chandler. She is survived by her son and his wife, Walter L. Chandler and Clara E. Chandler and their daughter and her family, Rebecca N. and Jeff H. Lillibridge and their daughters, Brianna Quinn and Emma Parker. Clara F. Chandler is also survived by her daughter and her husband, Mildred M. Carney and James J. Carney, Jr.Clara F. Chandler was born April 24, 1930 to Millie M. (Stahr) Morris and Chester L. Morris in Hocking County, Ohio, the third child of five children. She grew up, went to school and met her husband to be, Homer Chandler all in Hocking County. Clara and Homer were wed September 28, 1958. They moved around awhile, Homer being in the U.S. Navy, until they settled in Imperial Beach, California in 1964, where both Clara and Homer spent the balance of their long lives together.



