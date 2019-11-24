|
Clara Mickey' Zagami July 30, 1923 - November 14, 2019 San Diego Clara, known as Mickey by many, or sometimes Moose by family and close friends, was born on July 30, 1923 in Duran, New Mexico, to George and Margie Everage. At age 96, Mickey, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday November 14, 2019. Mickey had eight siblings: George, Hester "Tootsie", Georgia "Dusty", Cora, Dora "Doe", Louise and Bob. She spent her childhood growing up on her family's ranch in New Mexico. She skipped a grade in elementary school and graduated Duran High school as Valedictorian. She followed her sister Tootsie out west to San Diego, California, shortly after high school where she met her forever husband and dance partner, Charles "Chuck" Zagami. In 1945 Mickey and Chuck were married and several years later were blessed with two sons Ronald and Jerry. In 1970, Chuck and Mickey together with their sons, founded a San Diego based construction equipment rental and sales company which they named Zagami Inc dba Clairemont Equipment. They turned a small party goods and garden supply rental business into a major equipment rental and sales operation with 6 locations throughout Southern California. Mickey was a very hard worker and spent most of her time overseeing the San Diego rental location or taking care of the needs of her family. She was an amazing Wife, Mother, Aunt, Grandma and Great-Grandmother. Clara "Mickey" is survived by her sons, Ron and Jerry Zagami (wife Jill); grandchildren, Michelle Beny (husband Thomas), Charley and Mark (wife Tiffany),and great-grandchildren, Trevor and Blake Beny.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Nov. 24, 2019