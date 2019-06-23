Clarence David Papa' Moss December 22, 1933 - May 11, 2019 Lakeside David passed away peacefully on May 11th with his family at his side. He was born in Vian, Oklahoma, to Clarence and Aura Lee Moss and moved to San Diego as a child. He attended San Diego High where he was a standout athlete and after graduation served in the Korean War. He attended SDSU and fell in love with Elsie Huntington Bledsoe. They were married on September 21st, 1956. He obtained a law degree from USD and spent his working life as a contract administrator for Scientific Atlanta. In 1972 David and Elsie moved to rural Lakeside and raised 2 children, Kelly and David. David was an avid gardener and tended his orchard of 36 fruit trees for 47 years. He retired at 57 and traveled extensively through Europe with Elsie. David became "Papa" in 1992 and devoted his golden years to his grandchildren. He never missed a game, match or show, rain or shine. He was a dedicated family man and it showed. David/Papa is survived by his wife Elsie of 63 years, his daughter Kelly Irene Debenham and her children Billy, David and Holly, along with his son David Huntington Moss, his wife Lesley and their children Ryan, Jake and Casey. He was deeply loved and will be dearly missed. Donations can be made in his memory to the San Diego High School Alumni Association. Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from June 23 to June 30, 2019