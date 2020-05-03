Clarence James Tommy' Perrigo October 4, 1931 - April 20, 2020 Oceanside Clarence James (Tommy) Perrigo passed away at his home in Oceanside, California of natural causes on April 20th, 2020 with his daughter Carol by his side. Tommy was born in Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on October 4th, 1931, he was 88 years old. In 1948, at the age of 16 with special permission required from his mother, he joined the United States Marine Corps and served his country honorably for 20 years. Tommy told many stories about his favorite duty station, The U.S. Embassy, Baghdad, Iraq. While serving at the Embassy, Tommy met a beautiful young secretary named Joan Ellen Fisher from Philadelphia, PA. They were married in 1954 (Joan passed away in July, 2017). He rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant (E6) before retiring from the Marine Corps in Barstow, California. After the Marines, Tommy moved his wife and 4 children back to Oceanside, California. He worked in the aircraft industry in San Diego until 1976; then, he bought the Frosty Hut restaurant in Carlsbad, California. He soon changed the name to The Village Grille. Tommy received multiple awards for the best hamburgers in North County. Tommy's specialty was a thick old-fashioned shake, french fries right from the potato and the best darn cheeseburger or cheesesteak. He owned and operated The Village Grille for 20 years, and then handed the restaurant off to his son Dale, who ran it for 12 years with Tommy's help every day until it was sold in 2006. Tommy was well known in North San Diego County as the owner of The Village Grille in Carlsbad. He was a long-time parishioner of Saint Michaels by the Sea Episcopal Church. Tommy is survived by his 4 children (Carol Elizabeth Kanaly, Constance Joan Dorian, Catherine Ann Langley, and Dale Andrew), 6 grandchildren, and 3 great grandchildren. His wife Joan of 63 years and grandson, Winston Fayette Dorian preceded him in death. We Love You and will Miss You!!!



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store