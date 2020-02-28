|
|
Clarence O. Mick Lee April 11, 1918 - February 23, 2020 San Diego Clarence "Mick" Lee, 101, passed away at his La Jolla residence on February 23, 2020. He was six weeks shy of his 102nd birthday on April 11. Originally from South Dakota, he rode his motorcycle to San Diego in 1940 and started pursuing his engineering interests. For 39 years he worked as a manufacturing engineer for General Dynamics until his retirement in 1980. He met his wife of 64 years, Melva Wilbanks, at the Pacific Square Ballroom, and they wed in 1950. The couple went on to invest in real estate in the greater San Diego area. In later years they traveled the U.S. and the globe. In addition, Mick involved himself in volunteer work for decades. Mick will be missed by the multitude of family and friends he gathered through his lifetime. He was preceded in death by his beloved Melva who passed in 2014. Services will be Friday, February 28, at 10 a.m., in the Salli Lynn Chapel, Greenwood Memorial Park, 4300 Imperial Avenue, San Diego.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020