Clarence Sevensma Lakeside It is with great sadness that the family of Clarence Sevensma announces his passing at the age of 90. He will be lovingly remembered by his three daughters, Karen (Sonny), Kathy (Richard), and Katrina, and his four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Clarence was predeceased by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy and son-in-law Joseph. A private interment will be held at Singing Hills Memorial Park. Those who desire may make donations to the Scoliosis Research Society at www.srs.org. April 1, 2020
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
