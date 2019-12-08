|
|
Clarence Thomas Fletcher December 24, 1939 - September 13, 2019 SAN DIEGO It is with great sadness, I wish to inform you that Mr. Clarence Thomas "Tom" Fletcher has passed away after a short illness.Tom was born December 24, 1939, in Dayton, Ohio. He was the eleventh child of a large family.He came to California as a young man. He worked and went to college in the San Diego area. I had the great privilege to know him as my best friend and confident for 35 years.Tom played tennis at Morley Field Tennis Club where he excelled.Tom's winning smile and joy for life will be sadly missed by all those who knew him, both at work at the Navy and through his great love of the arts and poetry.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Dec. 8, 2019