Clarence Cork' Uri San Diego We said goodbye to Cork on July 15th, and he leaves behind many who loved and admired him.He was a high school counselor, college instructor for National University, mentor, and problem solver. Master of all building trades who shared his skills and knowledge with sons and friends. A seasoned traveler who visited all continents and enjoyed the smaller expedition ships that allowed us to mingle with the penguins and brought us within twenty feet of a mother grizzly and her two cubs. Trains were enjoyed wherever possible from Canada to the tip of Argentina. Asked to choose his favorite trip it would be the Antarctic, but he did love the puffins in the Arctic and the polar bear that swam off to the ice when our ship approached. The fifth wheel was home for many of our travels in the western United States, and the desert was his favorite site. He enjoyed the evening campfires and the lovely night sky many times with friends or just a cup of hot chocolate with schnapps. He was a man who loved his family and country, a devoted volunteer on the USS Midway Museum. He enjoyed giving the gold wings to the young visitors and interacting with people from all over the world. He leaves behind his wife, Ann, of 43 wonderful years; sons, Thomas, David, Richard; sister, Gladys, and brother, Noel. His life was enriched by his twin grandchildren, David and Samantha. He will be sorely missed.No services, just memories.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on July 28, 2019