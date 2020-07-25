Clarence Uri

Cok was my mentor when I joined the staff at Bonita Vista High in 1970 as a new teacher. I would never have survived teaching those shop classes with out his experience and advice during that first year! We carpooled, did Friday breakfasts before work, Friday happy hour after. Camping in the desert and mountains. Cork on his Harley and me on my Honda, riding over every road in the county and touring the South Western states during the summer. A few words to describe Cork over 49 years of friendship would be trust, reliability, humor, intelligence, hard working, fun, and a best friend. It can't get any better then that.

Tom Larsen