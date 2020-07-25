1/1
Clarence Uri
In memory of Clarence Uri.

Published in San Diego Union-Tribune on Jul. 25, 2020.
August 13, 2019
Mr. Uri was my high school guidance counselor. I wasn't the greatest student and he never got down on me for not being particularly motivated for college. He had a gentle way about him and I appreciated that he seemed to have a healthy perspective on life, where academics were important, but there was more to life than straight A's and ivy league school (like family, friends, and travel). I am sorry for your loss.
Jennifer Weaver
August 7, 2019
Cork was my mentor and friend. He taught me the meaning of a true Work Experience Counselor here at Bonita Vista High School. I will never forget how he could grow kids, colleagues, and community. Will forever love you Cork Uri.
Dee Barrett
July 31, 2019
Cok was my mentor when I joined the staff at Bonita Vista High in 1970 as a new teacher. I would never have survived teaching those shop classes with out his experience and advice during that first year! We carpooled, did Friday breakfasts before work, Friday happy hour after. Camping in the desert and mountains. Cork on his Harley and me on my Honda, riding over every road in the county and touring the South Western states during the summer. A few words to describe Cork over 49 years of friendship would be trust, reliability, humor, intelligence, hard working, fun, and a best friend. It can't get any better then that.
Tom Larsen
July 30, 2019
I worked with "Cork", at Bonita Vista High School.

In 1989 he was the LEAD COUNSELOR. He was my hero. I was a new teacher and he lead me to have compassion and sympathy for all students.

We held St. Patrick day TGIF our house ever year. He loved the cathartic release every year.

I will always remember this educator. He loved to help every teacher and student to a achieve their potential.

I am a Graduate of the Naval Academy, Class of 1978.

GO NAVY,
GO CORK
July 29, 2019
Cork and I volunteered at the Midway's Hangar Deck Information Booth where he relieved me for the afternoon watch. Cork had several letters to the Union Tribune editor published and I always congratulated him for his well written comments.
David Harper
July 28, 2019
Howard&Jackie Breitenfeld
July 28, 2019
Cork was a gentle and kind person who helped me when I first entered the counseling center at Bonita Vista High School. He showed patience with me as I learned my new role. He always had a smile and never shirked from lending a hand to others. I moved onto to other endeavors but always got a smirk out of reading his letters to the editor contributions. My condolences to Ann and family. Lynn Covarrubias
Lynn Covarrubias
