|
|
Clarice LaVerne Odden Kuck August 16, 1927 - November 27, San Diego It is with mixed emotions that we share that our wonderful mother, Clarice LaVerne Odden Kuck, 92, who, on November 16, 2019, received an invitation from God that she was glad to accept. Her husband, Richard of 58 years, was getting impatient, and she was looking forward to being reunited. She had been in declining health over the last several years and passed peacefully in her sleep.Mom was born in Twin Valley, Minnesota. She had an older sister, Lila, and younger brother, Chris, who were raised on a farm. After graduation, mom and her sister moved to San Diego, where mom met the love of her life, Richard. Mom and dad had two daughters, Crystal and Debbie, with extended family, including four grandchildren and lots of nieces and nephews. Due to dad's different assignments, they had the opportunity to live on both coasts, settling in San Diego in 1969. She and daddy had the perfect partnership, each loving and supporting the other. Clarice was a stay at home mom, with incredible support for dad in his assignments and always making a home for her two daughters. Mom was also very active in the local church wherever they lived, including the choir with a beautiful soprano voice and various philanthropic service organizations. Over the years, mom and dad traveled extensively all over the world, including China, an African Safari, and Europe. For many years they owned a 5th wheel and traveled around the United States, including Alaska, Canada, and Mexico.The family would like to thank the caregivers at Grossmont Gardens in La Mesa for their wonderful care of mom over the years, and the Hospice caregivers in the days leading up to mom's passing.Clarice was interred with her husband, Richard, a former Marine Corps Captain, at Rosecrans National Cemetery, San Diego, in a private memorial service. Mom's two big loves, besides dad, were dogs and our military. If you would like to honor Clarice's memory, please make contributions in her name to the Warrior Canine Connection at warriorcanineconnection.org.
Published in The San Diego Union Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020